Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.55 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.68% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 9.06% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 4.92% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 4.14% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

