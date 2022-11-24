Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.70% to 138.62 Yen -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.70% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 7.68% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 22.91% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 20.15% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.81% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.43% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1734ET

