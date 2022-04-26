Dollar Lost 0.71% to 127.22 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.71% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.03% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 1.30% from its 52-week high of 128.894 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 17.17% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Rose 17.01% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.54% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.53% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1737ET