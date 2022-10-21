Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.72% to 147.68 Yen -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 0.72% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a nine-week winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 1.64% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a 12 session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 1.64% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 30.95% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.11% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.04% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.30% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.66% 1.12956 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.95% 0.7326 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.84% 0.9861 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.012118 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.58% 0.57576 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
