Dollar Lost 0.72% to 147.68 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.72% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a nine-week winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 1.64% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a 12 session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 1.64% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 30.95% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.11% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.04% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.30% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-21-22 1739ET