Dollar Lost 0.73% to 147.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.73% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.17% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.59% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.22% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.52% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1737ET