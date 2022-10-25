Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.73% to 147.93 Yen -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.73% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.17% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.59% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.22% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.52% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.32% 1.14547 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.60% 0.73386 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.76% 0.996 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.012119 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.57405 Delayed Quote.-15.73%
