Dollar Lost 0.76% to 113.16 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.16 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar lost 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a three month winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.33% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 1.96% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.17% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.46% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.53% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-21 1738ET