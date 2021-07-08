Dollar Lost 0.77% to 109.76 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.76 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.77% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 1.58% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Thursday, July 30, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Friday, April 23, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Off 1.58% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.86% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 2.38% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.21% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.24% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-21 1737ET