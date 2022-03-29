Dollar Lost 0.82% to 122.89 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 122.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0081 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.82% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 13.92% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 11.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 6.89% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.77% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1741ET