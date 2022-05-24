Dollar Lost 0.84% to 126.83 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 126.83 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.84% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 15, 2022
--Off 3.05% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 16.60% from its 52-week low of 108.775 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 16.60% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.33% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.19% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-24-22 1735ET