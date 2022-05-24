Log in
Dollar Lost 0.84% to 126.83 Yen -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 126.83 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.84% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 15, 2022

--Off 3.05% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 16.60% from its 52-week low of 108.775 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 16.60% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.19% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1735ET

