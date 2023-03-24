Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.71 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 4.21% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.34% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 12.94% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 7.41% from its 52-week low of 121.697 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Rose 7.10% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.04% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.31% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1740ET