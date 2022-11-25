Dollar Lost 0.85% to 139.19 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.19 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 23.42% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 22.78% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 6.42% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.93% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-25-22 1736ET