Dollar Lost 0.85% to 139.19 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.19 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.42% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.78% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.42% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.93% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1736ET