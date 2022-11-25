Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.85% to 139.19 Yen -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.19 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.42% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.78% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.42% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.93% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.2093 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.7469 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.0395 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012242 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.6245 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
