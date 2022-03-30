Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.86% to 121.83 Yen -- Data Talk

03/30/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.83 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.86% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.68% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 12.94% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.97% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.85% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.31379 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.8007 Delayed Quote.0.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.61% 1.11585 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013186 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.46% 0.69749 Delayed Quote.1.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAustralia's Qantas aims to cut carbon emissions 25% by 2030
RE
05:59pGrubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates must face diners' lawsuit over U.S. restaurant prices
RE
05:55pBelarus will allow companies to export potash fertiliser -Tass
RE
05:55pBelarus will allow companies to export potash fertiliser -tass n…
RE
05:53pU.S. securities regulator names crypto, ESG among 2022 exam priorities
RE
05:49pUK's Truss to visit India on same day as Russia's Lavrov
RE
05:48pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:46pSeven bodies recovered, a dozen missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria
RE
05:45pAustralian businesses commit to $38 billion new UK investment, Britain says
RE
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.49% to 90.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BioNTech 4Q Revenue, Profit Soared; Starts $1.5 Billion Buyback
2Too early to consider investment in Russia, CNOOC says
3Amazon gets rare 'underperform' rating on risks from higher expenses, i..
4Microsoft : Accelerate silicon design innovation on Azure with Synopsys..
5BlackRock on hunt for Gulf infrastructure deals

HOT NEWS