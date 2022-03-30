Dollar Lost 0.86% to 121.83 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.83 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.86% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.68% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 12.94% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.97% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.85% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1743ET