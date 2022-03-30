Dollar Lost 0.86% to 121.83 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.83 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.86% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.68% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 23, 2022
--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022
--Up 12.94% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 5.97% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.85% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-30-22 1743ET