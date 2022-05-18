Dollar Lost 0.87% to 128.23 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.87% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Off 1.98% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 17.90% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 17.41% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.24% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.41% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1735ET