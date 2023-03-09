Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.88% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 9.33% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.23% from its 52-week low of 116.134 hit Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Rose 17.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.83% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1736ET