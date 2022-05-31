Dollar Lost 0.90% to 128.68 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This month the dollar lost 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one month percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021
--Snaps a two month winning streak
--Today the dollar gained 0.88% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.25% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, May 2, 2022
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, May 17, 2022
--Off 1.64% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 18.03% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 17.52% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.80% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
