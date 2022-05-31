Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Dollar Lost 0.90% to 128.68 Yen -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This month the dollar lost 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Today the dollar gained 0.88% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.25% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Off 1.64% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 18.03% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 17.52% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.80% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1746ET

