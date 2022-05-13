Dollar Lost 1.01% to 129.22 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 1.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Snaps a nine week winning streak

--Today the dollar gained 0.71% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 1.22% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 18.81% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 18.18% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.48% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 12.27% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

