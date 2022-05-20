Dollar Lost 1.04% to 127.88 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.88 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 1.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.04% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 19, 2020

--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 17.57% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 17.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.10% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1738ET