Dollar Lost 1.04% to 127.88 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.88 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 1.04% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 2.04% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 19, 2020
--Today the dollar gained 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 17.57% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021
--Rose 17.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.52% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.10% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-20-22 1738ET