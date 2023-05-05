Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 1.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today the dollar gained 0.42% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 3.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.85% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

05-05-23 1738ET