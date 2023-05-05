Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 1.07% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today the dollar gained 0.42% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022
--Rose 3.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.85% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
