Dollar Lost 1.08% to 133.03 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.03 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 11.40% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.02% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 15.62% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.64% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.57% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1734ET