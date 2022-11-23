Advanced search
Dollar Lost 1.15% to 139.59 Yen -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 1.15% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 7.03% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.77% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 20.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.15% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.28% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1734ET

BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.36% 1.2053 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7484 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.83% 1.03959 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.39% 0.62432 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
