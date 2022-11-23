Dollar Lost 1.15% to 139.59 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.15% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 7.03% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.77% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 20.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.15% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.28% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1734ET