Dollar Lost 1.16% to 114.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 1.16% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
--Snaps a five week winning streak
--Today the dollar gained 0.02% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 1.67% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 10.34% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
--Rose 9.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.79% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.79% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-14-22 1732ET