Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 1.16% to 114.20 Yen -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 1.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today the dollar gained 0.02% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 1.67% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.34% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 9.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.79% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.79% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3673 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.796 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 1.1414 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.013486 Delayed Quote.0.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.67969 Delayed Quote.0.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pGoogle mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering U.S. offices
RE
05:40pDogecoin Gained 11.83% to $0.190 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEthereum Gained 1.85% to $3332.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pBitcoin Gained 1.17% to $43328.66 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSoy futures ease on outlook for rain to aid South America crops
RE
05:33pN.Korea tests railway-borne missile in latest launch amid rising tension with U.S.
RE
05:33pDollar Lost 1.16% to 114.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.62% to $1.3677 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Gains 0.46% to $1.1416 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 89.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war
4Djokovic poised for final round of Australian visa battle
5Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance

HOT NEWS