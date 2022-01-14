Dollar Lost 1.16% to 114.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 1.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today the dollar gained 0.02% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 1.67% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.34% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 9.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.79% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.79% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

