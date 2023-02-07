Advanced search
Dollar Lost 1.18% to 131.08 Yen -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.08 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 1.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 12.70% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.25% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb 21, 2022

--Rose 13.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.03% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1737ET

HOT NEWS