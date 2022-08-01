Log in
Dollar Lost 1.22% to 131.61 Yen -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.61 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 1.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.89% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Monday, March 9, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 20.71% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 20.40% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.34% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.70% 1.22512 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.7785 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.0258 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.47% 0.012664 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.88% 0.63284 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
