Dollar Lost 1.22% to 131.61 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.61 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.89% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Monday, March 9, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 20.71% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 20.40% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.34% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1735ET