Dollar Lost 1.24% to 132.17 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.24% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 2.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Off 2.44% from its 52-week high of 135.473 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 21.22% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 19.89% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.71% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.83% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1736ET