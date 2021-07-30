Dollar Lost 1.28% to 109.69 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.69 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar lost 1.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage decline since Friday, July 31, 2020

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week the dollar lost 0.78% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, July 9, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 1.65% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.79% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.63% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.17% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1735ET