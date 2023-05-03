Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.32% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.99% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 10.26% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.24% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 4.38% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.76% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

