Dollar Lost 1.49% to 135.59 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.49% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 9.70% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.33% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 19.19% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.78% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.80% vs the Japanese yen

