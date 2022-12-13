Advanced search
Dollar Lost 1.49% to 135.59 Yen -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 1.49% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 9.70% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.33% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 19.19% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.78% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.80% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.81% 1.2368 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.57% 0.7377 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.85% 1.06303 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.29% 0.01214 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.06% 0.6454 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
HOT NEWS