Dollar Lost 1.72% to 134.25 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.25 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.72% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.96% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 3.38% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 23.14% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.62% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.06% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.64% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1738ET