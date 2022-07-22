Dollar Lost 1.75% to 136.10 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.10 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 1.75% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, June 12, 2020

--Snaps a seven-week winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.91% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 2.05% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 24.83% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 23.11% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.30% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.24% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1742ET