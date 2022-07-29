Dollar Lost 1.80% to 133.24 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.24 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This month the dollar lost 1.80% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, July 31, 2020
--Down two of the past three months
--This week the dollar lost 2.10% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 3.82% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, March 6, 2020
--Today the dollar lost 0.75% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 2.70% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, March 30, 2020
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Off 4.11% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 22.21% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 21.47% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.76% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
