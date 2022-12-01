Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Lost 1.97% to 135.34 Yen -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.34 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 1.97% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.77% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 9.87% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.97% from its 52-week low of 112.812 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 19.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.58% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.51% 1.22555 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7443 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.99% 1.0524 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.86% 0.63668 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
Latest news "Economy"
05:52pCorrection to Financials Roundup
DJ
05:51pAustralia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
RE
05:50pU.S. Fed policy now more hawkish than policy rules suggest is needed
RE
05:45pSpaceX gets U.S. approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
RE
05:43pFtx founder sam bankman-fried says he was pressured to include f…
RE
05:42pU.S. appeals court reverses appointment of special master in Trump documents probe
RE
05:42pUtilities Flat on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pU.S. FDA declines to approve Y-mAbs's pediatric cancer drug
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
3Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
4SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS