Dollar Lost 1.97% to 135.34 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.34 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 1.97% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.77% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 9.87% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.97% from its 52-week low of 112.812 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 19.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.58% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1738ET