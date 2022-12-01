Dollar Lost 1.97% to 135.34 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.34 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 1.97% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 2.77% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions
--Down seven of the past eight sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
--Off 9.87% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 19.97% from its 52-week low of 112.812 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Rose 19.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.58% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
