Dollar Lost 2.86% to 132.79 Yen -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 2.86% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.33% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.56% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.81% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 16.08% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.81% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.37% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1740ET

