Dollar Lost 2.86% to 132.79 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 2.86% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Down seven of the past 10 weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.33% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 11.56% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 16.81% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Rose 16.08% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.81% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.37% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-23-22 1740ET