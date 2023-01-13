Advanced search
Dollar Lost 3.22% to 127.86 Yen -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 3.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar lost 1.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 3.49% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 14.84% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 12.47% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 11.97% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 2.48% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.2223 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7462 Delayed Quote.0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.08319 Delayed Quote.0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.1.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.63824 Delayed Quote.0.29%
