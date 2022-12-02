Dollar Lost 3.51% to 134.31 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.31 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 3.51% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 4.33% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 3.51% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 8, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 10.55% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.06% from its 52-week low of 112.812 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 19.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.69% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1744ET