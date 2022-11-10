Dollar Lost 3.71% to 140.97 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 140.97 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0071 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 3.71% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, June 24, 2016

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Off 6.11% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 25.00% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 23.59% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 5.23% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 22.47% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1745ET