Dollar Lost 3.80% to 131.70 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 3.80% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage decline on record (based on available data back to March 2006)
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
--Off 12.29% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 15.85% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Rose 15.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.60% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.42% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
