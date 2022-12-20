Dollar Lost 3.80% to 131.70 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 3.80% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline on record (based on available data back to March 2006)

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Off 12.29% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 15.85% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 15.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.60% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.42% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1749ET