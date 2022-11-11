Advanced search
Dollar Lost 5.34% to 138.80 Yen -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.80 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 5.34% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 24, 2008

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 6.69% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage decline since Friday, June 24, 2016

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today the dollar lost 1.54% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 5.20% over the last two sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 7.56% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.07% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.85% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.69% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.59% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1740ET

