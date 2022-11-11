Dollar Lost 5.34% to 138.80 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.80 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 5.34% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 24, 2008
--Down for four straight weeks
--Down 6.69% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week percentage decline since Friday, June 24, 2016
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020, when the market fell for four straight weeks
--Today the dollar lost 1.54% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 5.20% over the last two sessions
--Down seven of the past nine sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
--Off 7.56% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 23.07% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 21.85% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 6.69% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.59% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
