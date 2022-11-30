Advanced search
Dollar Lost 7.19% to 138.05 Yen -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 05:43pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.05 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This month the dollar lost 7.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 31, 2008

--Snaps a three-month winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.47% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.82% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 8.06% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 22.41% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.41% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.94% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1742ET

HOT NEWS