Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar at lowest in a month after Fed knock; U.S. data disappoints

07/29/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A packet of Lincoln five dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a one-month low on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to ease monetary stimulus, taking the steam out of a monthlong rally by the greenback.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was down 0.383% at 91.905, its lowest since June 29.

The euro gained 0.35% against the dollar, to 1.1885.

"The dollar's reign over the euro appears over as the Fed appears nowhere near tapering as the economy slowly makes its way to achieving substantial progress in the labor market," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA.

The index, which is still up 1.6% since the Fed's June meeting, after a hawkish shift from the U.S. central bank, found little support from U.S. gross domestic product numbers released on Thursday.

Data showed that while the U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, boosted by massive government aid, growth fell short of economists' expectations.

GDP increased at a 6.5% annualised rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, well below the 8.5% rate economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

"With the dollar already under pressure today as the risk environment stabilises and markets embrace the dovish rhetoric from Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell yesterday, the near-2-percentage-point miss in Q2 GDP did little to relieve the greenback," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

U.S. Treasury yields trended lower after Wednesday's Fed statement, with inflation-adjusted real yields tumbling to a new low, weighing on the U.S. currency..

"Should the yield curve continue to slowly steepen with risk appetite remaining in place, dollar bearishness could accelerate in the coming weeks," said OANDA's Moya.

(GRAPHIC: The real deal,

)

The market took Wednesday's Fed announcement as a positive for risk as it leaves the lower-rates-for-longer scenario intact, said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

"Combined with soothing commentary from Chinese officials on what their intentions are regarding IPOs in the U.S. and this regulatory crackdown they embarked on ... markets were set up for a nice little rally last night," he said.

China stepped up attempts to calm frayed investor nerves after a wild markets rout this week by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, reliant on world and Chinese economic growth, rose 0.33% and 0.7% respectively.

The U.S. dollar's weaker tone and a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain helped lift the British pound to its highest in over a month against the dollar.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Mike Harrison, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and John McCrank


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.15% 0.52959 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.16% 0.575348 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 11872.08 Delayed Quote.1.97%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.85119 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.07% 0.009645 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.45% 0.715927 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.39% 0.840944 Delayed Quote.3.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pTHREAT THURSDAY : Hancitor Malware
PU
03:19pBLACKBERRY PREVENTS : Hancitor Malware
PU
03:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow reach records as earnings lift outlook
RE
03:08pS&P 500, Dow reach records as earnings lift outlook
RE
02:56pDollar at lowest in a month after Fed knock; U.S. data disappoints
RE
02:53pRosy earnings lifts Wall Street to record peak, dollar wilts
RE
02:43pTREVOR MILTON : U.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investors
RE
02:39pRubio Joins Cotton, Colleagues in Introducing Bill to Ban Anti-Semitic Country-of-Origin Labels
PU
02:39pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Development of a Medical Research and Manufacturing Facility in DeLand, Florida
PU
02:32pBrazil government deficit shrinks less than expected in June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Fed Statement
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
5NATWEST GROUP PLC : BEYOND THE MEME: finance gets serious on going viral

HOT NEWS