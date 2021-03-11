Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets

03/11/2021 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Dollar index hits one-week low

* ECB to accelerate money printing

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a one-week low on Thursday as the European Central Bank said it would keep a lid on borrowing costs and an auction of 30-year Treasury bonds was met with sufficient demand to help stabilize yields, giving a boost to riskier assets.

The ECB said it was ready to accelerate money-printing to keep eurozone yields down, signaling to skeptical markets it was determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery.

In the United States, the response to the Treasury auction, which followed 3-year and 10-year auctions earlier in the week, helped allay concerns about investors' ability to absorb an increase in debt needed to finance the response to the pandemic.

"We've had a series of good news this week as far as the Treasury auctions are concerned and certainly the ECB delivered a little bit more than what we were expecting as far as being a little bit more dovish and try to up its purchases," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

"It's a signal that we may be looking at a fairly significant tailwind behind risky asset prices."

Investors had been concerned the auctions could go poorly after a weak seven-year sale last month helped to spark a dramatic sell-off in government debt prices.

World equity markets surged, with the S&P 500 and Dow indexes hitting all-time highs on Thursday, helped by a raft of positive news, as weekly jobless claims fell more than expected and U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

The "risk-on" tone in the market was helped by soft U.S. consumer prices data on Wednesday that helped ease concerns about a possible spike in inflation as economies reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The market had probably got itself a little bit too oversensitive about rising runaway inflation - which there isn't yet," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale.

The safe-haven dollar was down 0.41% at 91.435 against a basket of currencies, its third-straight day of declines after touching a three-month high of 92.506 on Tuesday.

The euro was around 0.44% higher against the dollar, at $1.19815. It is down around 2% this year.

"The European outlook has disappointed many people and the expectations for the eurozone are still beleaguered by COVID-19, and that's kind of preventing the euro from really taking off today," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at FX broker OANDA.

Elsewhere, Australian and New Zealand dollars rose for the third session in a row, both at their highest in a week versus the U.S. dollar, helped by rising commodity prices .

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 2.6% at $57,300.83 . The digital currency has recovered from some recent losses but not surpassed its all-time high of $58,354.14, reached on Feb. 21.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by William Maclean, Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 1.91% 47959.27 Real-time Quote.94.58%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 2.55% 57586.63 Real-time Quote.89.32%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.63% 32500.88 Delayed Quote.4.01%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 11737.74 Delayed Quote.0.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.51% 1.19879 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
NASDAQ 100 2.60% 13066.72858 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.69% 13404.466531 Delayed Quote.1.44%
S&P 500 1.16% 3941.41 Delayed Quote.3.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44pBritish court upholds Privinvest appeal in case over $2 billion Mozambique debt scandal
RE
03:42pDollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets
RE
03:41pOil prices climb 2% as dollar slips
RE
03:38pJ&j exec says confident can deliver 55 mln doses to eu in q2
RE
03:38pJ&j exec says expanding manufacturing plant in the netherlands; sees completion by the end of the summer
RE
03:38pJ&j expects to make more than 2 bln, possibly 3 bln covid-19 vaccine doses in 2022 -chief scientist
RE
03:33pWorld stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries moderate
RE
03:30pIdb says it will offer members partial credit guarantees to ease liability concerns in covid-19 vaccine purchases
RE
03:28pBrazil's real set for biggest weekly rise in 2021 as data cements rate hike case
RE
03:26pDollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
5World stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries moderate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ