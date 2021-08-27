Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar awaits Powell's remarks as hawks urge early taper

08/27/2021 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar paused on Friday as investors awaited a highly-anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, following small gains the previous day after fresh calls for early tapering from a few hawkish Fed policymakers.

A dovish tone from the Fed's chief could counter worries about economic damage from the Delta coronavirus variant and fears about political fallout from a bomb attack in Kabul, possibly spurring bids in riskier currencies against the dollar.

The dollar index stood at 93.030, bouncing back from Thursday's low of 92.807 as the euro traded at $1.1755, having eased from the previous day's high of $1.1779.

Sterling ticked down to $1.3695 . Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar eased slightly to 109.98 yen.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan suggested he expects the Fed to start raising interest rates next year, a comment that analysts took as more hawkish than last week when he appeared nervous about the potential impact of the Delta variant's spread on the economic recovery.

Two other regional Fed chiefs -- Kansas City Fed President Esther George and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard -- also downplayed the impact of the Delta variant in separate interviews, with Bullard repeating his call for the Fed to start trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases soon.

Many investors, however, think Powell will strike a more dovish tone in his speech at 1400 GMT in the Kansas City Fed's central banking conference.

The event, which normally takes place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but is being held virtually for the second straight year due to the pandemic, has been often used by Fed policymakers in the past to provide guidance on future policy.

"While Chair Powell is likely to ... lay the groundwork for an eventual taper, we expect him to err on the side of caution and patience this week given that the macroeconomic landscape has deteriorated since the July policy gathering," said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager at Fiera Capital in Montreal, Canada.

The rough consensus in the market is that Powell will likely announce tapering in the fourth quarter, giving a clear signal at one meeting before the actual announcement.

"For Powell, there is no merit in specifying the exact timing for tapering at today's speech. If he doesn't drop a clear hint, that will be mildly positive for stocks," said Kyosuke Suzuki, president of financial algotech company at Ryobi Systems.

Risk-sensitive currencies are likely to gain while the yen is likely to weaken in that case, he added.

The dollar was supported also by caution after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul airport, which killed 13 U.S. troops, 28 Taliban members and scores of civilians.

Islamic State, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West, claimed responsibility.

The attack was carried out as U.S. forces raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

"There are worries events in Afghanistan could erode public approval of Biden Administration. Potential geopolitical instability created by U.S. withdrawal would be another source of anxiety," said Toshiya Nakamura, chief manager of forex at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fetched $0.7243, little changed after data showing Australian retail sales plunged in July due to the spread of the Delta variant.

The New Zealand dollar dipped slightly after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown in Auckland, the country's biggest city, is likely to remain in place for further two weeks.

The kiwi last stood down 0.1% at $0.6939.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped to $46,743 while ether also eased to $3,084.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

By Hideyuki Sano


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.91801 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.06% 0.61524 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.05% 79.602 Delayed Quote.0.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.05% 1.04262 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.15% 0.6635 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.7236 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
BITCOIN - EURO -1.36% 39673.28 Real-time Quote.76.19%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -1.35% 46644.14 Real-time Quote.69.45%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.89239 Delayed Quote.6.54%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.06% 1.16471 Delayed Quote.4.48%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.08% 150.656 Delayed Quote.7.29%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.05% 1.97321 Delayed Quote.3.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.36961 Delayed Quote.0.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.670421 Delayed Quote.4.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.06% 86.713 Delayed Quote.7.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7879 Delayed Quote.1.11%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 11989.86 Delayed Quote.2.50%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.06% 1.62475 Delayed Quote.1.96%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 129.348 Delayed Quote.2.77%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) 0.12% 1.69418 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.1758 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.12% 0.018647 Delayed Quote.4.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011465 Delayed Quote.2.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.14% 1.482931 Delayed Quote.5.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.013484 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.08% 0.8334 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.86% 595.8 End-of-day quote.30.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.12% 76.348 Delayed Quote.3.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.6938 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.01% 1.381979 Delayed Quote.5.73%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 110 Delayed Quote.6.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen on Edge as -2-
DJ
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen on Edge as Powell Speech Awaited
DJ
12:23aSafe-haven demand buoys gold; investors await Fed chief's speech
RE
12:19aDollar awaits Powell's remarks as hawks urge early taper
RE
12:19aHong Kong court grants bail to student charged under security law
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aMalaysia PM retains finance minister, senior figures in cabinet
RE
12:10aSPICEJET : Indian shares subdued ahead of Fed chair speech; banks slip
RE
12:08aMalaysia's July exports rise 5%, below forecast
RE
08/26London copper dips as investors await Jackson Hole meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares on edge as day of Fed chair speech arrives
2Bike price cut, rising costs to hit Peloton's profitability
3Lordstown Motors new CEO focused on electric truck launch
4China's property crackdown stalks credit markets
5ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limit..

HOT NEWS