Dollar basks in Fed minutes glow; Aussie sinks

01/06/2022 | 04:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar resumed its climb towards a recent 14-month high on Wednesday as minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting fuelled expectations of a U.S. rate increase as early as March.

The Fed's December meeting minutes showed officials had discussed shrinking the U.S. central bank's overall asset holdings as well as raising interest rates sooner than expected to fight inflation.

Money markets are now pricing nearly an 80% probability of a U.S. interest rate rise by March and more than 80 basis points of cumulative rate increases in 2022, a breathtaking shift in expectations considering that only three months ago investors were not expecting the first U.S. rate hike until the summer of 2023.

While on the surface, the dollar index was only marginally higher from Wednesday's levels, the greenback took big strides against some of its rivals such as the Australian and Canadian dollars.

Broadly, the dollar index edged 0.2% higher at 96.393, within striking distance of a November high of 96.938, which was the highest level since July 2020.

"Overall the hawkish tone of the minutes support our outlook for further US dollar strength at the start of this year," MUFG strategists said.

The Aussie slid more than 1% to $0.7146, from as high as $0.7273 on Wednesday.

Sterling traded down 0.3% at $1.3507, having retreated overnight from the $1.3599 level - its highest in nearly two months - following the Fed minutes.

The euro stood broadly unchanged around $1.13 as it continued to consolidate in the middle of the trading range in which it has sat since mid-November.

"Trend and momentum dynamics continue to favour the USD, but prices will have to pierce the Q4 2021 highs in order to reassert the uptrends in most cases," particularly against the euro, sterling and Australian dollar, George Davis, a strategist at RBC, wrote in a report.

Cryptocurrencies were among the hardest hit in the overnight market selloff with Bitcoin nursing losses below the $43,000 levels after falling more than 5% overnight.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Saikat Chatterjee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.70% 0.91504 Delayed Quote.0.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.83% 0.63298 Delayed Quote.0.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.22% 82.822 Delayed Quote.0.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.21% 1.06085 Delayed Quote.0.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.76% 0.65732 Delayed Quote.0.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.86% 0.71574 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.09% 37787.13 Real-time Quote.-0.34%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.09% 42731.95 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.62% 1.88845 Delayed Quote.0.29%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.22% 1.19566 Delayed Quote.0.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.3517 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.15% 0.691946 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.78204 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 12214.17 Delayed Quote.0.31%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.84% 1.57933 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.13044 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.04% 0.011896 Delayed Quote.0.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.013434 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.37% 53.87 Delayed Quote.4.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.66% 0.67465 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.884611 Delayed Quote.0.77%
