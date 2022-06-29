Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar buoyed by safe-haven status as investors sweat over recession risks

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Wednesday, keeping its index against major peers nestled below a two-decade high struck two weeks ago, with investors seeking safety in U.S. assets as stocks declined globally due to the mounting risk of a recession.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, ticked up 0.067% to 104.54, spurred mainly by weakness in the euro overnight. The two-decade high of 105.79 was struck on June 15.

The greenback was firm despite U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreating by nearly one percentage point in Tokyo trading, as bonds remained in favour with investors due to the souring risk sentiment.

Asian equities slid, following heavy Wall Street losses overnight after a steep drop in U.S. consumer confidence stoked worries about an economic slowdown at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is rushing to raise interest rates to bring inflation under control.

The euro slipped 0.14% to $1.0506 after dipping as low as$1.05025 on Tuesday, when European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde offered no fresh insight on the path for European interest rates at the ECB's annual forum.

The ECB is widely expected to follow its global peers by raising interest rates in July for the first time in a decade to try to cool accelerating inflation, though economists are divided on the magnitude of any hike.

Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on a panel at the forum later on Wednesday.

Westpac strategists said in a client note that they saw the dollar index sticking to a range of 101 to 105 for now.

They said the index "is unlikely to peak until we are closer to the end of the Fed's front-loaded tightening cycle."

Against the yen, which has even stronger safe haven credentials, the dollar slipped 0.12% to 136.04 yen.

Sterling managed to rise 0.08% to $1.2194.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar though ticked down 0.09% to $0.68995.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55a"Impossible situation" for Sri Lankans struggling for petrol
RE
02:54aMARKETMIND : When bad data is just that
RE
02:52aNobel laureate Ressa vows to fight order to shut Philippine news site
RE
02:49aChina's Xi says COVID strategy is 'correct and effective'
RE
02:46aHong kong's hang seng tech index down 4%…
RE
02:44aNATO's Stoltenberg expects Sweden, Finland to become members quickly
RE
02:38aChina is a challenge to NATO interests, values - Stoltenberg
RE
02:37aDollar buoyed by safe-haven status as investors sweat over recession risks
RE
02:33aUK needs more defence spending to maintain leadership role - defence minister
RE
02:31aTaiwan central bank says it is working on digital currency, unclear on timetable
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy r..
4Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapon..
5NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report

HOT NEWS