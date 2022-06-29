Dollar buoyed by safe-haven status as investors sweat over recession risks

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on
Wednesday, keeping its index against major peers nestled below a
two-decade high struck two weeks ago, with investors seeking
safety in U.S. assets as stocks declined globally due to the
mounting risk of a recession.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six counterparts, ticked up 0.067% to 104.54, spurred
mainly by weakness in the euro overnight. The two-decade high of
105.79 was struck on June 15.
The greenback was firm despite U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
retreating by nearly one percentage point in Tokyo
trading, as bonds remained in favour with investors due to the
souring risk sentiment.
Asian equities slid, following heavy Wall Street losses
overnight after a steep drop in U.S. consumer confidence stoked
worries about an economic slowdown at a time when the U.S.
Federal Reserve is rushing to raise interest rates to bring
inflation under control.
The euro slipped 0.14% to $1.0506 after dipping as low
as$1.05025 on Tuesday, when European Central Bank (ECB) chief
Christine Lagarde offered no fresh insight on the path for
European interest rates at the ECB's annual forum.
The ECB is widely expected to follow its global peers by
raising interest rates in July for the first time in a decade to
try to cool accelerating inflation, though economists are
divided on the magnitude of any hike.
Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on a panel at
the forum later on Wednesday.
Westpac strategists said in a client note that they saw the
dollar index sticking to a range of 101 to 105 for now.
They said the index "is unlikely to peak until we are closer
to the end of the Fed's front-loaded tightening cycle."
Against the yen, which has even stronger safe
haven credentials, the dollar slipped 0.12% to 136.04 yen.
Sterling managed to rise 0.08% to $1.2194.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar though ticked
down 0.09% to $0.68995.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)