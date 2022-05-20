Dollar catches a break after bruising week as investors turn risk averse

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against
the euro on Friday, as investor unease about the potential
economic fallout from Federal Reserve's efforts to squash
inflation bubbled to the surface, souring risk sentiment on Wall
Street.
The dollar rose 0.3% against the euro as U.S. stocks tumbled
on Friday, putting the S&P 500 Index on the verge of
confirming it has been in a bear market since hitting a record
high in January.
The session's gains for the dollar, however, were not enough
to erase sharp losses from earlier this week that have pulled
the greenback away from a five-year high against the common
currency, on worries its months-long rally may have been
overdone.
The U.S. currency has been supported in recent months by a
flight to safety by investors, amid a rout across markets due to
fears of the impact of soaring inflation, a hawkish Federal
Reserve and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
That rally, however, sputtered this week as increased
volatility in global financial markets, coupled with the lofty
levels the dollar had scaled in recent months, led investors to
reach for the safety of the yen and the Swiss franc.
"After its recent rally, the dollar was due a pause," Jonas
Goltermann of Capital Economics, said in a note.
For the week the U.S. currency was down about 1.3%, its
worst weekly showing against the euro since early February.
"We see the buck as a bit elevated for sure and see room for
other currencies to flourish as there is a gradual shift to
better prospects if the global economy is to be helped out and
revived from a terrible first half to the year," said Juan
Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.
Other safe-haven currencies have rallied this week as global
equities have come under pressure, although stocks in Europe
clawed back some ground on Friday.
The Swiss franc was on track for a near 3% weekly
gain versus the dollar, its best weekly gain in more than two
years, while the Japanese yen was set for an almost 1%
weekly gain.
Sterling, up 0.1% on Friday, was set for its biggest weekly
gain since December 2020 against the dollar as the latest
economic data suggested the market might not need to scale back
its expectations for Bank of England rate hikes much further.
In cryptocurrencies, generally weak risk appetite took its
toll on bitcoin, which fell 4.23% to $29,009.94.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed;
Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Zieminski)