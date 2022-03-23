Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on
Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher
again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce,
alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during
his trip to Europe.
Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on Wednesday on his
first foreign trip since the war in Ukraine began, and will meet
NATO and European leaders in an emergency summit at the Western
military alliance's headquarters. Sources said the U.S. package
would include measures targeting Russian members of parliament.
Prices for commodities such as oil and wheat have climbed as
tensions in Ukraine have escalated, putting additional upward
pressure on already high inflation due to supply chain
bottlenecks. Rising inflation has led many central banks,
including the U.S. Federal Reserve, to take measures to rein in
prices, such as by raising interest rates.
"The capital flow is going to be I don’t want to be in
Europe, it is closer to Ukraine literally in the geographical
sense, but also it is the fallout from the sanctions, there is a
lot of money rotating back out of Europe and back towards the
States," said Huw Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight.
"If we get another round of sanctions, then people therefore
say the blowback on the West is going to fall on Europe
disproportionately."
The dollar index rose 0.097%, with the euro
down 0.17% to $1.1008.
Crude prices were up more than 5% on Wednesday, supported by
disruption to Russian and Kazakh crude exports.
The Russian rouble strengthened 8.65% versus the
greenback at 89.50 per dollar after hitting a one-month high of
87.50 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will
seek payment in roubles for gas sales from "unfriendly"
countries.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the possibility
of raising interest rates by more than 25 basis points at
upcoming meetings, a more aggressive stance echoed by other
policymakers, which has supported the greenback and helped boost
the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
to more than 2.4%.
On Wednesday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester became the latest Fed
policymakers to indicate a bigger hike was in the offing at the
central bank's May meeting.
Jefferies on Wednesday updated its Fed forecast in light of
Powell's comments and now sees a 50-basis-point rate hike at
both the May and June meetings, followed by 25-basis-point hikes
at the remaining meetings of 2022.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.30% to 121.12 per dollar,
while the British pound was last trading at $1.3207, down
0.42% on the day after earlier hitting a three-week high of
$1.3298.
Inflation in Britain shot up faster than expected last month
to hit a new 30-year high at a 6.2% year-over-year rise. British
finance minister Rishi Sunak cut taxes for workers and reduced a
duty on fuel on the heels of the inflation data as he sought to
soften a severe cost-of-living squeeze against the backdrop of
fast-rising prices and slowing economic growth.
The yen has been weak against the dollar recently, with the
currency slipping to a new six-year low of 121.40 per dollar as
the path of their respective central banks has diverged. Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank
must maintain ultra-loose monetary policy as recent cost-push
inflation could hurt the economy.
In cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin last fell 0.98% to
$42,179.99.
Ethereum last fell 1.32% to $2,962.69.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)