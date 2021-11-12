Dollar climbs for a 3rd day as short-end U.S. yields rise

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The dollar tiptoed higher for a
3rd consecutive day on Friday since a surprisingly strong U.S.
inflation print shocked markets and prompted investors to
advance their bets on a U.S rate hike to as early as mid-2022.
With short-dated U.S. Treasury yields edging higher --
five-year bond yields rose to a February 2020 high -- investors
ramped up bets that U.S. policymakers will be forced to raise
interest rates sooner than later.
Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar index
firmed 0.1% to 95.27, its highest level since July 2020. The
greenback's push higher this week has seen it break above a
two-month trading range with analysts predicting more gains.
"We don’t think this is the end of the move and expect the
U.S. dollar to remain strong into the first half of 2022 as we
will be going into the first half of 2022 with the Fed's taper
coming to a conclusion and a looming rate hike will offer
support for the dollar in this period," Mizuho strategists said.
The renewed strength in the dollar has injected fresh life
in the moribund currency volatility markets as traders have
scrambled to buy options to protect themselves against further
dollar strength. A currency volatility index hit a
fresh 6-month high.
Data on Wednesday showed a broad-based rise in U.S. consumer
prices last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990, calling
into question the Fed's contention that price pressures will be
"transitory" and fuelling speculation that policymakers would
lift interest rates sooner than previously thought.
Markets now price a first rate increase by July and a high
likelihood of another by November. CME data is
assigning a 50% probability of a rate hike by then compared to
less than 30% a month earlier.
The euro slipped back to a 16-month low at
$1.1436, and sterling dipped to $1.3354, its weakest
level this year.
Investors have become increasingly bearish on the outlook
for the single currency as the European Central Bank appears
unlikely to change its extremely dovish policy settings in the
near term against a backdrop of a slowing economy.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank as low as
$0.7277 for the first time in more than a month while in
cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded just south of
$65,000, down from a record $69,000 earlier in the week.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Kevin
Buckland in TOKYO; Editing by)