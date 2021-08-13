Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

* U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade
low
* Dollar index down 0.4%
NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a
one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a
survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early
August to its lowest level in a decade.
The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer
sentiment index fell to 70.2 in the first half of this month
from a final reading of 81.2 in July. That was the lowest level
since 2011 and one of the six largest drops in the past 50 years
of the survey.
Investors this week have been treated to a mixed bag of
data. While U.S. producer prices data out Thursday showed
surging prices, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve
removing some of its stimulus, it followed U.S. consumer price
data on Wednesday, which indicated inflation may be peaking,
potentially giving the Fed room to remain accommodative for
longer.
"The prime driver this week was this idea that a
deceleration in inflation pressures will reduce the impetus for
an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve asset purchases," said
Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global
Payments in Toronto.
"What's happened here is traders have moved their
expectation for a tapering announcement from September toward
November, perhaps even December," Schamotta said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six rivals, was 0.4% lower at 92.598, its
lowest since Aug 6.
Traders continue to look toward the Fed's central banking
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month, for clues
to the Fed's next move.
"(Federal Reserve Chair Jerome) Powell may use the Jackson
Hole platform to provide further clarity on the sequencing of
the Fed’s monetary tightening operations - making it clear that
a tapering announcement, when it comes, will not act as a
temporal anchor for changes in the Fed funds rate," said
Schamotta.
"The goal is to tame a possible taper tantrum before it gets
started," he said.
Sterling was 0.33% higher against the broadly weaker dollar,
but remained on pace for a second straight week of modest
declines as investors look for fresh catalysts for the British
currency's next move after Britain's growth figures for the
second quarter came in as expected.
Elsewhere, bitcoin climbed 4.624% to $46,500 ,
nearing Wednesday's three-month peak of $46,787, while Ethereum
rose 5.81% to $3,221.52.
