Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower
against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered
across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm
jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation.
The greenback, seen as a safe haven in times of market
volatility, was down a third of a percent against a basket of
currencies, retracing some of its earlier gains on Wednesday
after data showed a surprise surge in consumer prices.
U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12
years in April on booming demand.
Federal Reserve officials have played down expectations of
tighter policy, stressing price rises from the reopening of the
economy should be temporary.
Global stocks also edged higher, snapping a three-day rout.
"The foreign exchange market has continued to stabilize
overnight after absorbing the shock of the much higher US CPI...
helped by the rebound in global equity markets," analysts at
MUFG said in a note.
A slew of more U.S. data is due later on Friday, including
retail sales and industrial production, likely to give further
clues about the extent of the economic recovery.
The euro was among the gainers against the dollar on the
day, up 0.4% at $1.21265.
Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at
Commerzbank, said in a note he believed U.S. inflation fears had
led to the single currency being undervalued.
"There is no rational argument to underpin why EUR-USD
trades below the levels seen on Wednesday morning – considering
the reaction of other market segments," he wrote.
The pound is on track to gain more than half a percent over
the week, on bets of a strong economic recovery in Britain and
expectations any Scottish independence referendum could be a way
off.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was headed for its
worst week since February - trading around $50,000 - after Tesla
boss Elon Musk said this week he would stop accepting the token
as payment due to environmental concerns.
