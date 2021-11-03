Dollar dips after Fed confirms beginning of taper

* Fed announces $15 bln monthly cut to its asset purchases
* Euro unruffled by Lagarde comments
* BoE meets on Thursday
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would begin unwinding its
pandemic-era stimulus, but held to its belief that high
inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a
rapid rise in interest rates.
The Fed announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120
billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, but did little to signal when it may begin the next
phase of policy "normalization" by raising interest rates.
The dollar index softened after the Fed statement, hitting a
session low before reversing some of the losses and was last
down 0.045% at 94.068, still within reach of its 2021
peak of 94.563 hit last month.
The initial sell-off in the dollar after the Fed
announcement was likely profit-taking, said Scott Petruska,
chief currency strategist at Silicon Valley Bank.
"The market was extremely long dollars going into this and
they still are," he said.
Over the rest of the quarter, the dollar will be supported
by relatively higher U.S. yields, the Fed showing an eagerness
to stop inflation and admitting to some extent that inflation
may not be as transitory as they initially thought, and as a
safe haven, he said.
The Fed announcement follows meetings of the Reserve Bank of
Australia on Tuesday and the European Central Bank last
Wednesday, both of which pushed back against market pricing of
tighter policy. The Bank of England meets on Thursday.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said an interest rate rise
in 2022 was very unlikely because inflation was too low, sending
government bond yields lower. But the euro barely budged.
Against the euro the greenback was nearly flat at $1.15825
. That was not far from the $1.1522 low for the euro
reached in October, which was the strongest level for the dollar
since July 2020.
Dollar/yen traded at 114.125, near a four-year high
.
The RBA on Tuesday abandoned its short-term yield target and
dropped its expectation of holding rates at record lows until
2024, though the Aussie fell because the bank also pushed back
on aggressive pricing for 2022 hikes.
The Aussie dropped 1.2% against the dollar on
Tuesday and sat at $0.7425 on Wednesday, down 0.05% from the
session open. The New Zealand dollar was also dragged
1% lower on Tuesday, but found support on Wednesday from strong
labor data and was up 0.27% at $0.71285.
Money markets have dialled back expectations for a 15 basis
point hike from the Bank of England on Thursday but still expect
one before 2022.
"The key question is how effective an interest rate hike
will be in controlling inflation, mainly driven by supply chain
issues, as we emerge from the pandemic," said Giles Coghlan,
chief currency analyst at HYCM.
The BoE is also focused on labor data and may decide to hold
off on rate increases on Thursday, as "they will not want to
hike rates too soon and risk crippling businesses’ recoveries,"
he said.
Sterling recovered from a two-week low to trade
0.3% higher at $1.36525.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by
Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)