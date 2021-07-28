Dollar dips after Fed fails to provide taper timeline

* Dollar initially spiked after the Fed policy statement
* More details on Fed tapering due at Jackson Hole meeting
NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economic recovery is on
track despite a rise in COVID-19 infections in a policy
statement that was upbeat but did not set a timeline for
tapering Fed asset purchase.
While daily U.S. COVID-19 infections have quadrupled since
the last Fed meeting in June, the central bank indicated it
still had faith that an ongoing vaccination drive would "reduce
the effect of the public health crisis on the economy" and allow
a robust reopening to proceed.
Fed policymakers, in a unanimous statement, also said they
were moving ahead with discussions about when to reduce the
central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a
precursor to eventually raising interest rates.
"The statement dropped hints at the conversation around
tapering large scale asset purchases, but did not commit to any
future plans beyond continuing to assess the situation," said
James Marple, senior economist at TD Economics.
"We expect a more fulsome discussion at the Jackson Hole
summit in late August and plans around tapering may be reflected
in the September statement when new economic forecasts will also
be released," Marple added.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was 0.149% lower at 92.324,
easing off after initially spiking up to 92.766 after the Fed
statement was released.
The greenback has rallied for the past month, with the
dollar index up about 2.3% since a hawkish shift from the U.S.
central bank in its June meeting.
"Going into the FOMC decision today, the market was tilting
a little bit toward a hawkish dollar and I think some slight
changes, in my opinion, substantiates that hawkish tilt," said
Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank.
The language on COVID-19 and the effect on the economy "has
been slightly, slightly softened a little bit from the Fed's
perspective," Trang added.
Elsewhere, the British pound was up 0.15% at 1.3904,
holding near a two-week high, with analysts attributing its firm
tone to COVID-19 cases in Britain declining over the past seven
days.
The Chinese yuan pulled away from three-month lows
hit on Tuesday, when it experienced its biggest daily losses
since October, after the country's stock market stabilized
following a bruising couple of days.
The yuan's bounce was modest, however, and the
risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars
were both subdued as sentiment remained fragile.
Bitcoin was up 2.3% at $40,381.88, having broken
above $40,000 two days ago for the first time in about six
weeks, as short sellers bailed out and traders drew confidence
from recent positive comments about the cryptocurrency by
high-profile investors.
